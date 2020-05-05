Wrap-up: Updated measures on classes and grading procedures
The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Academics and Research (OVCAR) posted clarifications and updates on Plan B in the memorandum “Learning Continues Plan 2.0 Post Quarantine Period” in accordance to the Pastoral Letter by Brother President Augustine “Gus” Boquer FSC issued on April 30.
“As we continue to be under enhanced community quarantine (at least in the next two weeks) I assure you, our dear Lasallians in DLSU-D, that we will not cease to make possibilities happen even as we prepare to navigate through the ‘new normal'”, the letter reads.
Clarifications and updates
- All remaining lessons and assessments for the rest of the semester shall be made available to the students. Self-paced learning is encouraged.
- Developmental learning activities means the remaining assessments must directly help prepare the students for the final output.
- The grading system/s will be developed but must be approved by the department chair.
- Grading systems must be released for those who have yet to release on or before May 7, 2020.
- Deliberations shall be done online and recorded for documentation purposes.
- Announcement of schedule shall be done via the same platform where lessons are available.
- In-progress grades shall be given for those who have yet to complete the requirements
- Completion of learning outputs of all students shall be by the end of the special term
- Management of refresher activities shall be by college. Schedule shall be June (CCJE and CEAT) and July (CSCS, CLAC, COEd, CBAA, CTHM) to give students to complete learning outputs
- Only mandatory special term subjects (MEB and Accountancy programs) for students scheduled to graduate during the special term or a prerequisite subject needed to become a graduating student the following semester and GS subjects shall be available in July under a compressed mode.