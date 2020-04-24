Student publications urge La Salle to reconsider COVID-19 academic directives

by Kayla Nicole De Quiroz

In reconsideration to the academic directives amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, Lavoxa Group of Publications, Heraldo Filipino, Ang Pahayagang Plaridel, Malate Literary Folio, Benildean Press Corps, Benildean Yearbook Office and The Spectrum have issued a unity statement addressed to De La Salle Philippines on April 19.

After weeks since the crisis began, the statement mentions that student participation in online classes became a source of learning difficulties due to a sudden shift in utilizing online educational platforms during the enhanced community quarantine.

The statement cited three main issues including accessibility, quality education, and students’ well being. The student publications call for actions in response to the grievances mentioned, mainly the immediate suspension of classes, mass promotion, and an appropriate partial refund of school fees.

They also agree that the implementation of mass promotion across all programs shall fairly address the disparity among the students’ living conditions especially when the basis for grading this semester might not be sufficient for a numerical mark.

Since the economy is in recession, the statement additionally calls for consideration for the financial situation of students and their families to be able to cope during these challenging times.

“The nuances of the current living situations students have been coping with since the unforeseen COVID-19 pandemic demand for a modification of the current learning policies and guidelines across the different La Salle campuses.”

The joint publications call upon the collaboration of the school leaders to reinforce their dedication in supporting educational communities and to ensure that no student is left behind.

“As campus journalists who have sworn responsibilities to uphold the rights of the public, especially the students, we demand for all La Salle schools to uphold equal educational opportunities for all Lasallians who face different academic, domestic, and individual dilemmas during this pandemic.”

As of press time, there is no response from the administration following the release of the statement.