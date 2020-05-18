Human rights alert high after alleged beating of curfew violator in Gen. Trias, Cavite

Various organizations condemned the alleged beating of a curfew violator from General Trias, Cavite on May 12. Since it has gone viral, many netizens were enraged and called justice for the 30-year-old factory worker Ronald “Bumbom” Campo.

Through a video, Campo revealed the brutality he experienced from the members of the PNP Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) who punished him and his brother for disobeying their village’s quarantine policies.

WATCH: Factory worker Ronald Campo narrates how he was allegedly beaten black and blue by police officers in General Trias, Cavite.

He was arrested for violating quarantine policies in Tropical Village, Brgy. San Francisco on May 12. Police deny his allegations.

After losing consciousness, he woke up confined in General Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital, covered with bruises and wounds, while sustaining a fractured skull.

Among other national democratic mass organizations (NDMO), the Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa (SENTRO) condemned the incident.

“We call on the PNP leadership to immediately and thoroughly investigate this atrocity, hold those who perpetrated the crime accountable, starting with publicly apologizing to Ronald Campo and covering all his medical expenses and lost wages,” SENTRO Secretary General Josua Mata said in a statement.

On May 16, Malacañang said it wants an investigation for the alleged beating.

“Alam niyo naman po sa ating gobyerno, no one is above the law. Kung talagang may lumabag sa batas, mayroon naman pong imbestigasyon, paglilitis, at pagpaparusa,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said during a virtual press meeting.

However, Cavite Police denied the accusation, saying the injuries were self-inflicted when the victim tried to escape.

“Let us not be swayed by rush judgments based on emotions. Let us further look on the other side of the coin and see what is true based on evidence, facts, and statements coming from the witnesses,” Col. Marlon Santos, director of the Cavite Provincial Police said.

Meanwhile, two policemen have been relieved to make way for an impartial investigation, he added.

Relatively, NDMOs have been writing statements to call out the injustices happening consecutively in this time of crisis. One of their recent banners is #FreeCalaca6, which aims to free six farmers from Calaca, Bataan arrested by PNP due to a land dispute on May 10, just two days before Campo’s beating.