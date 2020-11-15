How you can help Typhoon Ulysses survivors

by Beverly Mae Gacusana 88

As many organizations quickly responded to aid the communities affected by Typhoon Ulysses, The HERALDO FILIPINO listed some initiatives you might consider checking out.

University relief calls

Several DLSU-D organizations and offices initiated calls for donation within the DLSU-D community to help the communities devastated by the consecutive typhoons.

Last November 12, the Lasallian Community Development Center (LCDC) opened their office for in-kind donations such as beddings, personal hygiene kits, face masks and face shields, canned goods, over-the-counter medicines, cup noodles, vitamins, slippers, school supplies, used tarpaulin, and kitchenwares.

Those interested to send these necessities may drop them off from Monday to Saturday at DLSU-D’s Magdalo Gate or Gate 1.

We continue to respond to the immediate needs of those affected by typhoons and disasters.

You may drop off in-kind… Posted by Lcdc Dlsu-d on Thursday, November 12, 2020

While, the Circle of Students Assistants (CoSA) aimed to help affected residents by accepting monetary donations.