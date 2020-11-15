How you can help Typhoon Ulysses survivors
As many organizations quickly responded to aid the communities affected by Typhoon Ulysses, The HERALDO FILIPINO listed some initiatives you might consider checking out.
University relief calls
Several DLSU-D organizations and offices initiated calls for donation within the DLSU-D community to help the communities devastated by the consecutive typhoons.
Last November 12, the Lasallian Community Development Center (LCDC) opened their office for in-kind donations such as beddings, personal hygiene kits, face masks and face shields, canned goods, over-the-counter medicines, cup noodles, vitamins, slippers, school supplies, used tarpaulin, and kitchenwares.
Those interested to send these necessities may drop them off from Monday to Saturday at DLSU-D’s Magdalo Gate or Gate 1.
We continue to respond to the immediate needs of those affected by typhoons and disasters.
You may drop off in-kind…
Posted by Lcdc Dlsu-d on Thursday, November 12, 2020
While, the Circle of Students Assistants (CoSA) aimed to help affected residents by accepting monetary donations.
“No one has ever become poor by giving” -Anne Frank
Let’s extend our prayers to all our countrymen who has been victims…
Posted by DLSU-Dasmariñas Circle of Student Assistants on Thursday, November 12, 2020
The Council of Student Organizations (CSO) also opened a fundraising drive titled Tayô/Táyo for the victims of the typhoon. Tayô/Táyo is a Filipino wordplay that directly translates to “let’s stand up”.
“Para sa mga taong gustong tumulong may donation drive/fundraising pong ginagawa ang ating mga kapwa Lasalyano,”the post said.
Tayô / Táyo
“Let’s Stand up/ We as One/We Ourselves”
Para sa mga taong gustong tumulong may donation drive/fund…
Posted by Council of Student Organizations (CSO) on Friday, November 13, 2020
Additionally, the Broadcast Journalism Program Council (BJPC) sought in-kind donations to help residents affected by Typhoon Ulysses.
CALLING FOR IN-KIND DONATIONS!
We continue to respond to the immediate needs of those affected by typhoons and…
Posted by Broadcast Journalism Program Council on Friday, November 13, 2020
Lastly, the Visual and Performing Arts Production Unit (VPAPU) once again launched a relief effort to extend help for communities in need, under the hashtag #Vcares.
Those interested in sending donations such as canned goods, coffee, biscuits, hygiene necessities, blankets, and basic medicine are encouraged to message the VPAPU Facebook page, or coordinate with VPAPU’s contact person as indicated in their Facebook post. .
❗️CALL FOR DONATION ❗️
Typhoon Ulysses has left many cities devastated and in need of help, our fellow countrymen of…
Posted by Visual & Performing Arts Production Unit (VPAPU) on Friday, November 13, 2020
Mass organizations relief projects
Numerous mass organizations have also taken initiative to spearhead relief efforts for victims of Typhoon Ulysses, including the College Editors Guild of the Philippines (CEGP), who continues to accept in-kind donations.
As per CEGP, those interested in providing basic necessities may drop them off at 117C, Matatag Street, Barangay Central, Diliman, Quezon City. They also accept cash donations to aid the affected communities.
[CALL FOR DONATIONS]
The College Editors Guild of the Philippines continues to call for donations for the victims of…
Posted by College Editors Guild of the Philippines on Friday, November 13, 2020
Meanwhile, the Southern Tagalog Serve The People Corps (STPC) held relief drives and rehabilitation missions for typhoon victims in Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Rizal, Quezon, and Mindoro provinces.
In their Facebook post, they mentioned that they accept in-kind donations and monetary donations.
CALL FOR DONATIONS AND VOLUNTEERS!
Southern Tagalog Serve The People Corps conducts relief and rehabilitation missions…
Posted by Southern Tagalog Serve The People Corps on Friday, November 13, 2020
Another mass organization, the Gabriela Youth (GY) Cavite State University (CvSu) Chapter posted that they also accept in-kind donations, which can be dropped at WAC Office, Lot 2, Block 5 Florenceville Salitran 1, Dasmariñas, Cavite.
‼️CALL FOR DONATIONS‼️
Patuloy ang pagkatok ng Gabriela Youth – CvSU para sa cash at in-kind donations na maaari niyong…
Posted by Gabriela Youth-Cvsu on Thursday, November 12, 2020
Finally, the Tulong Kabataan Network (TK) posted that they accept cash donations for the affected communities, which can be sent through the details they provided in their posts. Moreover, they tweeted a #RescuePH thread to amplify calls for people who need immediate rescue response.
In line with this, the organization expressed their need for online volunteers who can help rescuers and on-ground volunteers who can fill up the rescue database.
Interested applicants may apply by sending a direct message to the Tulong Kabataan’s Twitter account or by reaching out to the National Secretariat of TK, Joshua Marcial through the phone number 09152683515 or their email tulongkabataan@gmail.com
PLEASE RETWEET AND SHARE!#RescuePH #CagayanNeedsHelp
Tulong Kabataan Network posted a #RescuePH Thread for individuals who needs rescue and aid. We are looking for online volunteers who can also fill up the spreadsheet to help rescuers and on-ground volunteers.
DM US NOW! pic.twitter.com/SKWKr0p3Fe
— Tulong Kabataan Network (@TulongKab) November 13, 2020
The situation so far
Cagayan’s Provincial Government announced a total of 174,940 individuals who were extremely affected by the “worst flooding” in decades. With 11,392 families staying in evacuation centers, equivalent to a total of 32,327 residents.
Aside from Cagayan, the National Capital Region (NCR), Region III (Central Luzon), CALABARZON, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), and Bicol provinces also bore the brunt of the landfall, which brings the total number of casualties to 67 as per the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).
As of press time, 12 people are still missing, while 21 others were injured at the height of Typhoon Ulysses.
