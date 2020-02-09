DLSU-D monitors 2019-nCoV outbreak through Health Monitoring Form

by Patricia Recaña 2

In response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, students and employees are “encouraged” to fill out a health monitoring questionnaire through the University Portal, as stated in a memo from the Marketing Communications Office (MCO) released on February 7.

The health monitoring form released on February 6 aims to know an individual’s travel history and possible contact with other people. Other questions in the form are used to confirm if the person has symptoms of the 2019-nCoV (fever, headache, cough, colds, and difficulty in breathing).

“All those who traveled to places (either as final destination or layover) where there has been a confirmed case of nCoV within 14 days before Feb 2, 2020 must seek medical attention and undertake self-quarantine for 14 days from the time of arrival,” the memo states.

Similarly, the University Clinic suggests two weeks of self-quarantine for individuals who travelled abroad from countries with nCoV cases. If symptoms such as fever and coughing are observed within the 14-day incubation period, the employee or student is advised to go to the hospital.

MCO advises the utilization of online classes for the benefit of employees or students undergoing self-quarantine, where the duration of the quarantine period, for official and university travel, will not be counted as leave for employees and absence for students.

On the other hand, official trips (business and off-campus tours) will be postponed until further notice. As such, “The University is appealing to those who have scheduled personal trips to put this on hold until further notice.”

In addition, according to the office of Civil Welfare Training Service (CWTS), community exposure for academic requirements of the CWTS subject are advised to be held off until further notice for the month of February by the Office of Student Services (OSS) Dean Arch. Antonio Gutierrez Jr.