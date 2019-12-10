CLACSG calls for donations for Typhoon Tisoy victims

by Patrik Aboy 54

Following the heavy rains brought about by Typhoon Tisoy in the region recently, the College of Liberal Arts and Communication Student Government (CLACSG) calls for donations for victims of the calamity from the Lasallian Community on December 4.

Accepting donations until December 14, the CLACSG office serves as a drop-off point for in-kind donations, such as Halal certified canned goods, rice, water, blankets, clothes, and medicines, from members of the academic community. The student government will also be accepting donations from outsiders.

The donation drive is in line with the call of the Serve the People Corps (STPC) – Cavite, the provincial group of STPC Southern Tagalog, which is a group of student-volunteers in service of the fellow Filipinos.