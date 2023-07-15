SDO, Patriots anticipate returning tourneys, targets international exposure

by Jorene Tubesa 590

Originally published in HF Volume 37 Issue 1

As the rebuilding of the sports scene in the school kickstarted in August, SDO continued their preparations for the upcoming sports events, aiming to end their hiatus sooner.

“N’ong ako’y coordinator, sabi ko i-open na. Kailangan na natin i-open ‘yong program natin as early as February or March [2022] sana… Pero okay naman. We’re doing good at nakakapag-catch up naman d’on sa lost time,” said SDO Director Gerardo C. Sergio III in an interview with The HERALDO FILIPINO.

The SDO Director also revealed two major tournaments that the Patriots are preparing for, namely: the provincial, regional, and national scope of the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) and standalone cup of the National Capital Region Athletic Association (NCRAA).

Sergio shared that they have received more invitations to other leagues, even back when the sports programs were still inactive. However, they opted not to join too many tourneys as the huge concern for the well-being of the student-athletes remains, especially in their academics.

“We don’t want to sacrifice ‘yong academics ng mga players,” he said. “To be eligible to play do’n sa mga major leagues natin, may mga grades requirements din… Actually ngayon, may mga natanggal sa varsity kasi nga ‘di nila na-meet yung minimum requirements with regards to their grades,” Sergio added.

For the meantime, the teams and the management are focused on preparing for the PRISAA and NCRAA, but there are still other big opportunities on the table that the office also aims to clinch; going beyond the country.

“This April, may invitation tayo sa FESSAP… ‘Yon ‘yung nagbibigay sa atin ng international exposure,” he disclosed.

DLSU-D is also a member of the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines (FESSAP), which is an organization recognized by the international sports scene who gives out invitations to affiliated schools, making the possibility of sending the Patriots to global competitions is not far from reality.

Notably, the SDO Director also mentioned that some Patriots represented both the University and the country in international sports events held in other countries such as China and Russia. One of the goals of the revived sports program is to attain the said milestone which can further rekindle the University’s sports scene.

“As much as possible, do’n tayo sa major tournaments natin; NCRAA and PRISAA plus ‘yong divisional tournaments ng FESSAP,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, the sports affairs within the University also returned after years of dormancy. This was encouraged and co-organized by the SDO as it is an avenue to engage students in sport activities and to keep an eye out for probable varsity players.

“Do’n sa mga students na gusto maging varsity, I think, siguro ‘yong initial step nila, they can join the intramurals natin… May mga ma sc-scout naman tayo d’on na potential players na ma i-aakyat sa varsity level,” Sergio said.

Different colleges like the College of Business Administration and Accountancy (CBAA), College of Liberal Arts and Communication (CLAC), and College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology (CEAT) held their respective interdepartmental intramurals, not just as a college-exclusive event but it is also part of their preparation for the return of the intercollegiate sportsfest.