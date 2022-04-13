Robredo-Pangilinan tops 2 University mock elections

by Patricia Recaña 84

In consecutive landslide wins, Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Francis ‘Kiko’ Pangilinan emerged as the preferred presidential and vice-presidential candidates of DLSU-D students in two University mock elections held for #Halalan2022.

Both Robredo and Pangilinan obtained the highest votes in Communication Program Council’s (CPC) Animo Pulse on April 4 to 8, and University Student Government’s (USG’s) UPSHOT on March 21 to 30, garnering more than the majority of the voting population.

In Animo Pulse, Robredo and Pangilinan secured a whopping majority with 1,917 and 1,736 votes respectively. The tandem also won big in USG’s survey with Robredo obtaining 2,272 votes and Pangilinan acquiring 1,997 votes from Lasallian respondents.

Meanwhile, former senator Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte placed in far second in both surveys. Under USG’s UPSHOT, Marcos Jr. only registered 204 votes among survey respondents, while Duterte obtained 233 votes from the voting population. Both candidates registered lower votes in CPC’s Animo Pulse, garnering 107 and 138 votes from DLSU-D students respectively.

Courtesy: Communication Program Council (CPC)

Courtesy: University Student Government (USG)

The mock elections also saw a moderate number of undecided voters among DLSU-D students, with 126 students still undecided for the presidential race, and 206 unsure for their vice-presidential choice.

Animo Pulse senatorial, partylist results

For the senatorial race, DLSU College of Law Dean and Atty. Chel Diokno topped the CPC polls, acquiring a whopping 2,063 votes from the voting population. Senator Risa Hontiveros and Atty Neri Colmenares held the second and third ranking with 1,847 and 1,501 votes respectively.

Also entering the Magic 12 are Senator Leila De Lima, Former Ifugao Governor Teddy Baguilat, Atty. Luke Espiritu, Atty. Sonny Matula, Atty. Alex Lacson, Sorsogon Governor Chiz Escudero, former Senator Antonio ‘Sonny’ Trillanes, Ka-Elmer Labog, and Senator Dick Gordon.

Courtesy: Communication Program Council (CPC)

On the other hand, Kabataan Partylist prevailed as the top partylist choice among DLSU-D respondents, gathering 408 votes. Gabriela Partylist landed at the second spot with 199 votes, while Akbayan and Agri Partylists tied at the third place with 50 votes.

Courtesy: Communication Program Council (CPC)

CPC’s Animo Pulse was participated by 1,983 students, while USG’s POLLSHOT gained a total of 2,832 voters, including the preferences of students, faculty, and staff.

Graphics Slider by Rachelle Calaustro.