PRESS RELEASE: Student journalists put National Candidates on hot seat in new Facebook series

Highlighting the need for Filipino voters to know the candidates for the upcoming national elections, student-journalists from the De La Salle University – Dasmariñas Broadcast Journalism Program Council (DLSU-D BJPC) and Green FM will launch an interview series titled, “Conversations with Candidates” on Monday at 7 p.m. via Facebook live.

The DLSU-D BJPC and Green FM jointly produced the online show to investigate the presidential, vice presidential, and senatorial candidates’ histories, political inclinations, and stances on recent issues through a one-on-one interview.

The interview series’ initial episodes will feature senatorial aspirants Carl Balita, Ted Baguilat, and Neri Colmenares.

“I think it’s high time for us to become more inquisitive. We students need to join the discussion for the future of our country,” said Zeus Legaspi, Conversations with Candidates’ executive producer.

“It’s a must-watch because it informs the Filipino people of who to vote for and why they should mark the names of those candidates on the ballot,” he added.

Conversations with Candidates will be available on DLSU-D BJPC and Green FM’s official Facebook Pages. Episodes will also be available on the DLSU-D Green FM Podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts.

