Onsite lectures allowed for the first time in three years; new student information system to be integrated

by Patricia Recaña 188

After three years of distance learning, the University implements Blended Learning Modalities (BLM) for the first semester of academic year (AY) 2022-2023 which allows a mix of onsite and online learning, or fully virtual means of lectures, as per the Implementing Rules and Regulation (IRR) orientation for upperclassmen and freshmen on August 15 and 18, respectively.

Center for Innovative Learning Programs (CILP) Director Paul Anthony Notorio explained the different modalities under BLM as found at Part 6 of the IRR, which are:

Fully online (FO) learning model – Utilizes classes through both synchronous (MS Teams) and asynchronous (Schoolbook) means.

– Utilizes classes through both synchronous (MS Teams) and asynchronous (Schoolbook) means. Traditional learning mode l – Weekly classes would be delivered 50 percent onsite and 50 percent virtually.

l – Weekly classes would be delivered 50 percent onsite and 50 percent virtually. Enriched Virtual (EV) learning model – Onsite classes shall only use 30 percent of the allotted hours for the semester and most of the lectures and class activities are accomplished virtually.

– Onsite classes shall only use 30 percent of the allotted hours for the semester and most of the lectures and class activities are accomplished virtually. Flex blended learning model – Virtual and onsite classes do not follow a specific pattern within a term, but onsite hours would not exceed 70 percent of the allotted hours for the semester.

Classes under BLM

Lectures, assessments, oral defense, and performance assessments are allowed during onsite classes.

are allowed during onsite classes. Onsite classes shall only be scheduled on the allotted days for specific colleges approved by the academic council.

For synchronous online classes, Faculty may require students to turn on their cameras during recitation and by the start and end of the synchronous class. Scheduling should not be in conflict with designated onsite lectures of other subjects. Students shall be excused from attending synchronous class IF they have face-to-face lectures on the same day. Traditional blended classes allow scheduling of a maximum of two synchronous sessions per term.

online classes,

University-recognized forms of communication between students and faculty are only MS Teams chat, Schoolbook messages, and DLSU-D email which must be answered within 48 hours upon receipt.

Summative and Enabling Assessments

There will only be TWO summative assessments for the entire semester which are strictly scheduled during major exam week (October 17 to 22 for midterm examinations and January 16 to 21, 2023 for final examinations).

summative assessments for the entire semester which are strictly scheduled during major exam week (October 17 to 22 for midterm examinations and January 16 to 21, 2023 for final examinations). Two-part online summative assessments are allowed, which must be labeled and not exceed 100 points in total.

Virtual summative and enabling assessments should only be uploaded on SB , and must be accessible for a minimum of one day for test type and six days for output-based assessments. Number of attempts and duration of access to the summative assessment is determined by the department concerned. Output based summative assessments under fully online and EV classes must be given 15 days before the scheduled summative examination week.

, and must be accessible for a for test type and for output-based assessments.

Enabling assessments should only be given once a week. Online enabling assessments must have a maximum of three attempts, with a minimum of two and a maximum of five per term. Under fully online and EV classes, setting deadlines and uploading enabling assessments are not allowed during the summative examination week.



The time allotted for answering both enabling and summative examinations are to be determined by the department.

both enabling and summative examinations are to be determined by the department. In cases of class suspensions, deadlines of online assessments will be extended based on the duration of the suspension.

Grading System

Grade computation under BLM would consist of Enabling Assessments, Class Participation, and Summative Assessment.

30 percent of the grade would be allotted for summative assessments while the remaining percentage would be under the department’s discretion.

Newly implemented student information system (SIS)

To manage operations on student information for enrollment, Notorio explained that a new SIS would be integrated for the upcoming semester which links the students’ enrollment data to their class admissions.

As discussed during the orientation, the SIS would need the student’s payment posting and the department’s subject load in the system to accomplish said class enrollment.

Furthermore, Notorio mentioned that the new SIS was already implemented during the special term, along with College of Tourism and Hospitality Management (CTHM) students during the second semester last AY.

***

The entire IRR to be implemented in the upcoming semester can be accessed here.