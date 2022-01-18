MEDIA RELEASE: HALA ANO YAN!?: Mga Dapat Tandaan sa Darating na Halalan 2022

by Communication and Journalism Department 86

City of Dasmariñas, Cavite— Voter education is essential to ensure that the electorate understands their rights and responsibilities. In this regard, AB Communication students from the Communication and Journalism Department (CJD) of De La Salle University-Dasmariñas (DLSU-D) are organizing a webinar entitled, “HALA ANO YAN!? Mga Dapat Tandaan sa Darating na Halalan 2022” happening on January 19, 2022, Wednesday via Zoom and Facebook Livestream from 1:00 to 5:00 pm.

Led by Batch Hiraya, students enrolled in the public relations course-track, the event will discuss topics on ‘Increased awareness on events and procedures for the 2022 elections’, ‘Education on candidacy checklist’, and ‘Positive reception on exercising right to vote’. The discussion shall be led by the following resource persons Ms. Corazon Ignacio of the National Citizens Movement for Free Elections (NAMFREL), Atty. Jastine Dela Cruz, Election Officer of the Commission on Elections (Bacoor City), and Mr. Carlo Africa, Director, Hirayang Kabataan.

The event aims to help Filipinos prepare for the upcoming Philippine National Elections in May 2022. Furthermore, it also aims, to promote informed and intentional choices of Filipinos regarding voter’s education and freedom of expression. The organizers believe that to be truly free in choosing the right candidates to lead the country in the coming years, is for the youth and general electorate to collectively speak about every Filipino’s civic responsibility and obligation to vote wisely.

“This is our way to exercise our social responsibility and to share in the process of informing the people…” Alyza Delos Santos, President of Batch Hiraya said. She also added, “ito yung ginawa naming paraan para maka-reach sa kapwa naming mga botante para mas maging epektibo ang tamang mga gawain sa darating na eleksyon…”.

This activity is part of COM PR Batch Hiraya’s Social Responsibility Project under the subjects Enterprise Communication for Society and Stakeholder Relations Management with Professor and Event Coordinator, Mr. Marco Polo. Updates on the event are posted on HALA ANO YAN!? Mga Dapat Tandaan sa Darating na Halalan 2022’s official Facebook page.