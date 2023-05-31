Lady Patriots seal 3rd place in 29th NCRAA, subdues Lady Mariners in rematch

by Jorene Tubesa 40

Despite losing the chance to defend their crown after faltering to the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP), the DLSU-D Lady Patriots concluded their stint as they placed third overall in the 29th National Capital Region Athletic Association (NCRAA) after rematch with the Philippine Merchant Marine School (PMMS), 76-60, last May 24 at the PUP Gym.

The Lasallian Cagebelles started strong as they shrugged off the Lady Mariners’ early lead, delivering a phenomenal 17-0 blitz within the first six minutes of the match, ending the starting quarter in 21-11.

This marked the second showdown of the Patriots and the Mariners as they previously matched up for the opening clash for the women’s division this season. Now, they met again in the court as they vied for the 3rd place, ending with the green and white securing the rank.

Rookies’ magic worked as Manicel Solomon won the title of best player of the game with her swift performance in both offensive and defensive sides. Meanwhile, Lady Patriots’ shooting guard Eula Atienza, who bagged 17 points for this match, was granted a spot in the mythical five, as well as the most valuable player (MVP) of the season.

“Siguro po is hindi ko po nakikita or napapansin na mas ahead ako sa iba. Malaki lang po talaga tiwala ko sa sarili ko, sa teammates, coaches, family, and God. Malaking tulong po sila every time na may game ako kasi chini-cheer up nila ko na alam ko din na may tiwala sila sa’kin and ginagawa ko lang ‘yong best ko lagi,” MVP Atienza stated after The HERALDO FILIPINO asked about her edge despite being a rookie.

“Sportsmanship inside and outside the court lang po talaga,” she added.

As the Lady Patriots curbed the chances for the Las Piñas bets to notch a lead in the entire tilt, they buried consecutive inside field goals, with Solomon at the forefront. They dominated the court with hasty steals and fast plays in just 27 seconds during the last three minutes of the deciding quarter to widen the gap.

The 2-2-1 defense of the green squad contributed to their grapple for the 3rd spot as it enabled them to seize and make the most out of their ball possession. With their superior plays, the Patriots maintained their drive to win and fashioned another marvelling 9-0 run in the third frame, closing it in a 56-40 tab.

Besides maximizing their plays in the paint, the Lady Patriots also nailed down their perimeter and arc shooting with senior Gabriele Dela Cuesta spearheading the baskets. The joint effort of the team settled the end of the first half in a comfortable 37-27 gap and cruised to their victory.

“Babawi na lang po kami next year [referring to their lost title]… Tiwala lang po sa sarili pati po sa teammates, tapos sinasabi rin po ng mga coach namin na ‘pag pinasok po sa game, gawin lang po ‘yong laro namin,” Solomon also said in a post-game interview.

After their NCRAA conquest, the Cagebelles now grinds their gears in preparation for the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) tourney. The regional bout took place on May 26 to May 28 with the Batangas as the host, while the national meet will occur in July at Zamboanga province.