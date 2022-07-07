DLSU-D students, professors bag national recognitions for 2022

by Patricia Recaña 155

Originally published from HF Volume 36 Issue 3

DLSU-D students, professors, and organizations secured the nods of various national award giving bodies for their respective field of work during the second semester of academic year (AY) 2021-2022.

Leading the pack of the most recent achievers are Franchesca Alon from the College of Business Administration and Accountancy (CBAA) and Xander Lauren Cipriano from the College of Liberal Arts and Communication (CLAC) who were both accepted to the prestigious 24th Ayala Young Leaders Congress (AYLC). This is a student leadership summit that aims to mold young Filipino leaders in improving their leadership skills and in fostering a sense of nationalism and idealism.

In an online interview with The HERALDO FILIPINO, both students expressed their gratitude and excitement for being part of the 84 delegates of AYLC despite the rigorous application and interview process.

As part of the program, Alon, Cipriano, and the rest of the selected student leaders from other schools will undergo interactive workshops and outdoor activities to sharpen self-awareness, clarity, and insight into their own leadership concerns and challenges starting from June 25 until July 24.

“I am really looking forward (to) meeting other young leaders around the country, get to know their perspectives on several causes, and learn from them,” Cipriano shared.

Meanwhile, Alon hopes that more Lasallian student leaders like her will be given the same opportunity to qualify and learn from AYLC.

Aside from bagging individual awards, student organizations from DLSU-D have also made their shot in staple student tilts nationwide. On May 27, Visual and Performing Arts Production Unit (VPAPU) won at the 9th Philippine Student Quill Awards for their project Kabarato 25 & Beyond under the Audio Visual category. This is not the organization’s first time to secure a Quill recognition after receiving four merit awards last year.

“Quill was quite an experience, this award was not about showing the best event or project that we did, but it is about what Lasallians, our fellow students can do,” VPAPU President Michaella “Mikee” Tamonan said in an interview.

On the other hand, The HERALDO FILIPINO also bagged another Quill for its literary supplement, Palad Vol. XXII under the publications category.

Lasallian professor achievers

While students and organizations have obtained achievements for this semester, professors from DLSU-D have also been recognized in their respective line of works.

Among them is Biological Sciences Department (BSD) Professor Hazel Anne Tabo who reached the top 1,500 rank of Philippine scientists in the Alper-Doger (AD) Scientific Index (ADSI). The ADSI is a ranking and analysis system based on individual scientists’ scientific performance and the added value of their scientific activity while also providing institution rankings based on affiliated scientists’ scientific traits.

College of Science and Computer Studies (CSCS) Dean Cristina Salibay was earlier cited in the Philippine rank of the ADSI in February 2022, holding a 417th ranking.

Meanwhile, Communications and Journalism Department (CJD) Professor Angie Quadra-Balibay also won the Outstanding Feature Story at the 2022 Lasallian Scholarum Awards (LSA) for her article titled “Lasallian Heroes against Martial Law honored on International Day of Peace.”