DLSU-D adopts three learning modes for second semester

by Jorenz Romer Quinto 23

For the second semester of the academic year (AY) 2022-2023 the University will adopt three learning modalities, namely: traditional blended learning, flex-blended learning, and onsite learning.

According to the memorandum from the Vice Chancellor for Academics and Research (VCAR) released on February 1, the three learning modalities are in response to the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) Memorandum Order No. 16, which mandates higher education institutions (HEIs) to conduct fully onsite or hybrid classes next semester.

Learn more about the different learning modalities below:

Traditional Blended Learning Mode – an equal combination of onsite and asynchronous sessions; one being on-site and the other being asynchronous. The subjects under this learning mode are as follows:

Professional and major subjects for third, fourth, and fifth-year students



General Education subjects for third, fourth, and fifth-year students



Institutional subjects for third, fourth, and fifth-year students



Professional and major subjects for first-year and second-year students



Flex-Blended Learning Mode – composed of two systems: synchronous and asynchronous classes (online classes) and onsite week that will be held one week per term. As the onsite week takes place, subjects enrolled by first-year and second-year students under traditional blended learning mode will be asynchronous. Meanwhile, subjects of third, fourth, and fifth-year students that follow the traditional blended learning mode will be online.

The subjects under this learning mode go are as follows:

General Education subjects for first-year and second-year students Institutional subjects for first-year and second-year students Government-mandated subjects for first-year students



Onsite Learning Mode – Physical Education (PE) and laboratory classes across courses, regardless of year level will be conducted fully onsite.

***

The matrix as shown is intended for students in block sections. Irregular students, on the other hand, must strictly follow the mode of learning observed in every class they enroll in.

The link for the full memorandum on the three learning modalities and accompanying list of General Education, Institutional, Government-mandated, and Professional and Major Subjects for the upcoming semester can be accessed here.