Where to find mental health support online during the pandemic

by Rommel Vincent Ferma 8

With monthslong of Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, multiple organizations reach out to help individuals who need support in terms of mental health.

According to a research done by the Social Development Research Center (SDRC) of De La Salle University (DLSU), safety of family members is the leading cause of anxiety among individuals during the ECQ.

As there are ways to take care of one’s mental health, there are also counseling groups that are open, free, and equipped to listen during the crisis:

DLSU-D Student Wellness Center

From Mondays to Fridays; 8 AM to 5 PM. Lasallians can connect with the University’s guidance counselors from each department where they offer help through online communication.

The De La Salle University Dasmariñas Center for Applied Psychology

It is open for the community, not only for Lasallian students. They offer assistance to those who are affected by the pandemic.

Text: 09194998381

Text/Viber: 09357519227







Telepsychology for Lasallian community

The University also gives free support for frontliners, those who are infected by the virus, and also the Lasallian community. They give psychoeducational materials, webinar sessions, and online counseling.

Email: tlc.dlsu@delasalle.ph

Department of Health Central Luzon Center for Health Development

They have established 24-hour hotlines for citizens to call during the pandemic. They also have a Facebook page where you can schedule online counseling.

Smart: 09393299749

Globe: 09265189290 or 09560197965

National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline (NCMH-USAP)

Launched by the Department of Health (DOH), reaching out to those who are suffering from mental health crises which are included in the Implementing Rules and regulations (IRR) of Republic Act 11036 under the Mental Health Act. The hotline can be accessed 24/7.

Hotline: 0917-899-USAP(8727)

7-7-989-USAP (827)

Philippine Mental Health Association Online Support

They are a non-government organization that aims to help and connect with people using Facebook during the crisis. They can be contacted through social media for now and working their way to expand their services.

Email: pmhacds@gmailcom

Text: 09175652036

Illustration by Nadine Dumali