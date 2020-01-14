Where to drop off your Taal donations in Dasmariñas

by Patrik Aboy 14

In the time of volcanic unrest of Taal Volcano as residents are forced evacuated, various organizations in Dasmariñas call for donations for evacuees affected by the eruption of the volcano.

With more than 3,000 evacuees seeking refuge in Alfonso, here are where you can drop off in-kind donations for the victims inside and outside the University:

Philippine Red Cross Cavite

Philippine Red Cross Cavite Chapter – Dasmariiñas branch accepts in-kind donation of goods, such as ready-to-eat foods, bottled waters, blankets, and clothes, among others. Accepting donations 24/7, the drop-off center is located at the National College of Science and Technology (NCST) building along Emilio Aguinaldo Highway.

DLSU-D Lasallian Community Development Center

The University will also be accepting in-kind donations through the Lasallian Community Development Center office.

While cash donations are also accepted, which can be directly donated to the Accounting Office, under the account name: Relief and Disaster Fund

Direct deposits can also be made to the University’s account, using the following details:

Account Name: De La Salle University – Dasmariñas

Bank Account: Bank of the Philippine Island (BPI)

Branch: E. Aguinaldo Hi-Way Branch, Address: Dasmariñas, Cavite

Account No.: 0961-0041-44

Account Type: Peso Current Account.

DLSU-D Circle of Student Assistants

The DLSU-D Circle of Student Assistants will be accepting in-kind donations at the Student Scholarship Office as drop-off point once offices resume.

Southern Tagalog Serve the People Corps

On the other hand, Southern Tagalog Serve the People Corps is heading multiple drop-off points in the province with a drop-off point in Union Theological Seminary – Dasmariñas, along with Cavite State University campuses.

Evacuation centers

If you wish to directly provide donations for evacuees, here are evacuation centers in Alfonso, Cavite:

Alfonso Central School

Alfonso Municipal Hall

Amuyong Covered Court

Buch Estate Elem. School

Paasin Elementary School

Sicat Elementary School

Upli Covered Court

Other necessities include face masks (from N95, for heavy-use, to surgical mask) and hygiene kits (toothbrush, toothpaste).

As of press time, the ash fall has subsided. The eruption, however, may prolong from three days up to seven months.

Banner photo from Dayanna Narciso