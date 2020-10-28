What you need to know about Cavite’s updated MGCQ measures

Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla released updated measures for the Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) on October 21, covering permissive and prohibited activities in the province.

The measures stated that no quarantine passes are required for mall visits in Cavite, indicating that ages 15-65 years old may use their government or student IDs instead.

However, there is a 3-hour limit for visiting hours, as well as strict observation of social distancing protocols inside the malls.

Curfew and travel

As per Remulla’s Facebook post, the 9 PM to 4 AM curfew will remain for residents, except for frontliners, government officials, and other essential workers.

In terms of interzonal travels, Remulla clarified that the provincial government did not impose checkpoints in Cavite.

“Ang byahe sa ibang lalawigan ay may kanya-kanyang patakaran depende sa lugar. Please refer to the LGU’s (local government units) FB (Facebook) page for details,” Remulla added.

Additionally, the updated measures mentioned the continued suspension of number coding in the province.

On cockfights and karaoke

Despite permissive guidelines on mall visits, certain public gatherings such as cockfighting events remain banned in Cavite as it is a “super spreader and COVID-19 hotspot”.

“Pag-aaralan muna namin ng maigi ang paggawa ng bagong patakaran bago tayo pumayag dito. Maliban doon ay wala sa konsensya ko na ang simbahan ay 50% lang ang pwede ngunit ang sabungan ay walang limit,” Remulla appealed to the public.

As the national government recently eased restrictions on cockfighting activities in areas under MGCQ like Cavite, it is still under the discretion of local government units (LGUs) to allow cockfighting events to resume operations.

Meanwhile, Remulla reminded the public that karaoke singing is only allowed from 5 PM to 8 PM, as long as it does not cause disturbance among other residents.

This is in line with the provincial government’s announcement on banning karaoke within Cavite, which is one of the most common resident complaints during the quarantine period.

COVID-19 cases

In the last part of his announcement, Remulla reported the 60-80 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases per day in the province, which is significantly lower than the 800-1,000 daily reports in the previous months.

“Lalo tayong mag-ingat lahat. Kung akala ninyo ay sisiw ang COVID, pakitanong na lang ang 286 na pamilya mula dito sa ating lalawigan na nabawian ng minamahal sa buhay,” Remulla said.

As of October 27, Cavite has recorded 13,429 COVID-19 cases based on Cavite Provincial Health Office’s (PHO) data.