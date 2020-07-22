Virtual graduation tentative for last week of August – MCO

by Patricia Recaña 2

Marketing and Communications Office (MCO) initiated the virtual graduation project, tentatively scheduled for the last week of August, after the deliberation of grades and the release of the final list of candidates.

MCO plans on having one virtual graduation a day per college but it is yet to be finalized since they are waiting on various offices’ data.

“This (virtual graduation) is going to be shown on the official Facebook page of the University through live streaming,” MCO Director Lourdes Rudio emphasized in an email interview., “It (virtual graduation) will still be available for viewing after it airs.”

Rudio also clarified that the usual flow of a graduation ceremony will not be observed, except for the message of the University officials, commencement speakers, the speeches of the candidates with Latin Honors, along with the reading of the students’ names while their photos are presented.

Moreover, the MCO director highlighted that the virtual graduation does not intend to replace the actual graduation and is open only to those who want to join.

“Take note that students were also asked to submit their consent form to allow our office (MCO) to publish their names and photos for the purpose of the virtual graduation,” Rudio added.

As of press time, MCO is coordinating with the associate deans of the seven colleges for the collection of photos from the students, along with the tentative list of candidates for graduation.