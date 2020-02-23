Tuition fee increase under talks

by Patrik Aboy 2

For discussions and negotiations on a proposed tuition and other fees increase next academic year (AY) 2020-2021, Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administrative Services (VCFAS) Deodoro Abiog II, CPA, convened members of the multisectoral committee on February 11.

The multisectoral committee, headed by the VCFAS, is comprised of the Vice Chancellor for Academics and Research Dr. Marco Saez; Vice Chancellor for Mission, External Affairs and Advancement Dr. Myrna Ramos; among other administrators, and University Student Government (USG) representatives.

Following the latest meeting on February 19, the committee is set to meet on Wednesday, February 26, as per Abiog.

As of press time, however, Abiog said they are yet to disclose the figures of the tuition fee increase as meetings are still ongoing, adding that the committee will take into consideration concerns raised by students.