Latest News
Search
Search
Back
News

Tuition fee increase under talks

by
2

For discussions and negotiations on a proposed tuition and other fees increase next academic year (AY) 2020-2021, Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administrative Services (VCFAS) Deodoro Abiog II, CPA, convened members of the multisectoral committee on February 11.

The multisectoral committee, headed by the VCFAS, is comprised of the Vice Chancellor for Academics and Research Dr. Marco Saez; Vice Chancellor for Mission, External Affairs and Advancement Dr. Myrna Ramos; among other administrators, and University Student Government (USG) representatives.

Following the latest meeting on February 19, the committee is set to meet on Wednesday, February  26, as per Abiog.

As of press time, however, Abiog said they are yet to disclose the figures of the tuition fee increase as meetings are still ongoing, adding that the committee will take into consideration concerns raised by students.

 

0
Tags:
,

Post a Comment

Related posts you may also like

News

The proposed 5.5% tuition fee increase for upperclassmen and 6% for freshmen for academic year 2019-2020 has

News

The proposal for a tuition fee increase for academic year (AY) 2019-2020 is underway as the multi-sectoral

News

After the Office of the University Registrar (OUR) overlooked the inclusion of CoScLab fee in the Information