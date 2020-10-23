SDO’s abolishment raises concerns; no varsity recruitment yet this semester

by Joanne Cabasag 85

Until further notice, the Sports Development Office (SDO) will be dissolved for this academic year’s (AY) first semester, according to DLSU-D’s representative for coaches and DLSU-D Volleyball Team Head Coach Vicente Carranza.

As per the released memorandum, there will be no contract renewal for SDO staff, discharging them from their positions last July 31.

“Due to the adverse effect of COVID-19 pandemic in the University operations and the uncertainties of enrolment/teaching load for the School Year 2020-2021, DLSU-D may put on hold the rehiring of part-time, fixed-term, and probationary faculty, as well as those on contracted services,” the memorandum reads.

In light of the said circumstances, Saez mentioned that the coaching staff will be informed of their contract renewal after gathering data on operational needs, availability of teaching load, and overall performance evaluation.

Unexpected turn of events

In an online interview with The HERALDO FILIPINO, Carranza took a stand against SDO’s halted operations, “We strongly disagree on this idea but we, coaches or consultants, can’t do anything.”

He also shared that he asked Former SDO Director John Casidsid “if he was consulted regarding the abolition of his office (SDO)”, to which Casidsid replied “no”.

When the Office of Student Services (OSS) opened the discussion of SDO’s situation, Casidsid was “missing in action”. Since the start of the lockdown, The HERALDO FILIPINO reached out to Casidsid several times on issues involving his former office, but have yet to receive a response.

As per Carranza, Casidsid’s absence as the SDO representative and the lack of negotiations in the past few months brought confusion and outrage to some subordinates, coaching staff, and DLSU-D varsity members.

Student-athletes’ current situation

Carranza raised the current state of the student-athletes, concerned on how SDO’s dissolution may “adversely affect those athletes who financially rely on scholarship”.

“According sa SDO, there is still scholarship to be given,” he added.

Meanwhile, as stated by Former OSS Dean Arch. Antonio Gutierrez’s in an online interview last July, the recruitment for rookies this AY’s first semester will be on hold until the University operations improve.

Additionally, some athletes residing in the DLSU-D dormitories were able to fly back to their provinces last September 29 through the help of Former SDO Secretary Mayen Guevarra.

As of press time, The HERALDO FILIPINO awaits the official statement of OSS and other offices directly involved in SDO’s dissolution.