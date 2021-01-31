REED Department hosts fund-raising concert for frontliners, scholars

by Lance Angelo Mejico 45

Aiming to support medical frontliners and University scholars amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, DLSU-D Religious Education Department (REED) launched its first virtual benefit concert on January 27, from 2 PM TO 3:30PM via YouTube.

Dubbed as “RENEW: Himig, Aral, Dalangin”, the online concert featured performances from REED faculty members and their families, alumni, and selected students of DLSU-D.

Various REED professors also performed their own rendition of hit religious songs such as Pananagutan of Fr. Eduardo Hontiveros SJ, Rainbow of South Border, Kaibigan of Apo Hiking Society, Natutulog ba ang Diyos of Gary Valenciano, Ibigin ang Diyos of Fr. Manoling Francisco SJ, and One Thing I Ask of Paulo Tirol.

Aside from being a fund-raising project, REED Chair Dr. Gil Ellema stated the benefit concert was conceptualized as an “alternative learning activity” for students enrolled in REED courses.

Furthermore, the event was also designed to comprise the summative content of D-REED subjects, including the course “Life and Philosophy of De La Salle” in the department’s graduate studies program, as per Ellema.

“This event is incorporated into the REED subjects to serve as a final requirement for students. This online musical is designed to allow students to develop a sense of Lasallian identity based on their profound personal experience of God,” Ellema added.

As of January 31, the benefit concert gained more than 11 thousand views on YouTube and hundreds of reactions on REED’s Facebook Page.