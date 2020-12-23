Patriot cagebelles alumni join first-ever Women’s National Basketball League draft combine

by Christine Marie Romero 182

Along with some notable names from the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s basketball, Patriot cagebelles alumni Mariel Campasa, Cherylane Cuyom, Irene Torregosa and Khaterine Cantimbuhan joined the first-ever Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL) Draft Combine this December 12 to 13, at the Victoria Sports Tower in Quezon City.

A total of 115 ballers across the country including UAAP Most Valuable Players (MVPs) Monique Del Carmen and Marichu Bacaro, Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Khate Castillo and the former Patriot cagebelles underwent biometrics, agility, and body composition testing in the Draft Combine, for the chance to get drafted and play in the country’s first professional basketball league for women.

Strict health and safety protocols approved by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) were also implemented during the combine.

While Cantimbuhan joined the cast for centers and forwards on the first day of the event, Cuyom, Campasa and Torregosa were among the applicants for guard positions set on the final day.

Having been able to show off her skills alongside her co-Patriot guards on the same batch of the combine, Cuyom said, “Nabawasan yung kaba [ko] kasi alam kong kasama ko yung teammates ko and ando’n ‘yong pag support namin sa isa’t isa.”

The former Patriot also shared that even before the tryout, they would always motivate each other to have faith and to give their best shot.

In regards to their preparation before the draft combine, she added, “Tinutulungan pa rin kami ng mga PT (physical therapist) namin (DLSU-D women’s basketball team) through sending the exercise na gagawin po namin every day.”

On the other hand, Cuyom also shared that they were not satisfied with their Draft Combine performance, admitting the lack of conditioning training amid the pandemic.

“Ginawa naman din po namin ‘yong best namin sa lahat ng drills… Nakakapagod talaga ‘yong ibang drills pero kinaya naman,” she reassured.

Meanwhile, the results of the Draft Combine will be published within this fourth week of December, as per NBL-Pilipinas Facebook page.