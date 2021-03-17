PAG continues operations, events on virtual setting

by Elaine Mar Belen 89

Originally published in The HERALDO FILIPINO Broadsheet Vol. 35 Double Issue No. 1

With DLSU-D’s implementation of distance learning through the no student entry policy, Performing Arts Group (PAG) organizations shifted to online platforms for holding events and rehearsals amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Activities and projects from different organizations of Performing Arts Group are expected for [this] Academic Year (AY) and the procedures are still the same, however, all the proposals and other forms will be sent through online such as Messenger, Email, etc.”, Cultural Arts Office (CAO) mentioned in their response letter.

In an online interview with The HERALDO FILIPINO, various organizations from PAG stated how they relied on virtual applications in conducting activities temporarily.

New home for the arts

The Visual and Performing Arts Production Unit (VPAPU) showcased digitized artworks for a cause for their OBRA16 art gallery from December 9 until January 25.

Meanwhile, the DLSU-D Chorale conducted virtual voice workshops among its members from November to December 2020, followed by the “ANIMong Paskuhan” concert on December 12.

Similarly, the Lasallian Pointes N’ Flexes Dance Company (LPFDC) used Zoom and Google Meet for dance rehearsals. Among their many events was the Kidspirasyon, a virtual workshop aimed for young participants on how to combine worship and dance on November 22.

The Lasallian Pop Band (LPB) used weekly vlogs to check up on each other, and to monitor the self-development of their members.

While the DLSU-D Symphonic Band required its student musicians to record themselves and play their respective instruments as part of the both bands’ improvement program.

On the other hand, Teatro Lasalliana continued elections for executive officers and held their annual initiation for probationary members. They also held a virtual spoken poetry fundraising event titled May Magagawa Ka on August 28, 2020 for the frontliners.

Lastly, the La Salle Filipiniana Dance Company (LSFDC) spearheaded a social media competition titled Marahuyo and Adorno to present the modern-traditional Filipiniana attires designed by the contestants on December 10, 2020.

More PAG organization events also included online fundraising initiatives to support frontliners in different hospitals and medical centers within Cavite.

PAG compliance

According to a collective letter from the CAO, there is a chance for organizational activities to resume once students are permitted to enter the campus.

In the meantime, PAG organizations followed the protocols set by the university administration during the quarantine period.

Moreover, CAO Coordinator Joel Refuerzo said that auditions in various PAG organizations were put on hold due to the no student entry policy. Incentives through online platforms for active PAG members also remained the same before the pandemic.