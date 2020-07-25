No more interview, qualifying exams for new enrollees – Admissions

by Lean Pantorilla 2

Under the enhanced admission measures, DLSU-D no longer requires college freshman pre-interviews and DLSU-D Qualifying Examination (DQuEx) for student applicants previously scheduled to take said exam from March to May, and all applicants who are yet to take it.

In an online interview, Director Romano Ebron speaks for the formerly known Center for Student Admissions (CSA), now Center of Admission and Scholarships (CAS), stated that the changes are due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis, and that “most of the universities did the same.”

The enhanced admission measures only require student applicants of Grade 11 and first year college to log in the DLSU-D admissions portal, and fill out the pre-admission questionnaire. After payment, they will receive a note of slot confirmation, allowing them to proceed with enrollment.

As of press time, CAS currently operates under a work-from-home arrangement, accepting online applications while gradually addressing enrollment and admission problems.

More information about initiatives, adjustments, and webinars conducted by CAS regarding enrollment can be found on their official Facebook page.