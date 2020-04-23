La Salle student orgs unite to call for system-wide end of term, online classes suspension, mass promotion

by Sophia Ruth Romasanta 18

De La Salle student governments, publications, and other organizations from University of Saint La Salle (USLS), De La Salle – College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB), De La Salle Lipa (DLSL), De La Salle Araneta University (DLSUA), De La Salle University – Dasmariñas (DLSU-D), and De La Salle – Manila (DLSU-M) unite in a call for system-wide end of term, online classes suspension, and mass promotion, as mobilized by One La Salle for Human Rights and Democracy (OLSFHRD) on April 21.

The system-wide movement calls for the reconsideration of existing academic directives, emphasizing the duty of respective institutional administrations to act for the welfare of its constituents. The petition garnered more than 2,000 signatures in less than a day.

“No to Online Classes! End the Semester! Walang Iwanan, Lasallian!” is their collective demand for the school administrations’ decision amid the worsening global health crisis.

The main calls of the statement concern inclusivity of online classes, pushing for ending the semester and for mass promotion.

They pointed out that online classes compromise the deserved education of students and exclude those without access to it. Furthermore, it weighs down on the student’s mental and physical health due to reasons brought about by the crisis.

In advocating for the mass promotion of all Lasallian students, the statement mentions that “ending the semester is the most substantive way to ensure fairness and protect everyone’s right to quality education,” for the reason that there is no numerical grade appropriate for a short semester. They also appealed to the entire Lasallian community to listen to the pleas of fellow citizens affected by the pandemic outbreak.

“We must let our dedication to upholding and caring for our community and our nation supersede academic technicalities,” OLSFHRD appealed, detailing the struggles of Lasallian students and faculty.







With the De La Salle system organizations asking for more inclusive and considerate solutions during the enhanced community quarantines (ECQ), the #DLSUSuspendOnlineClasses and #NoStudentLeftBehind social media hashtags became one of the trending topics on Twitter in the first week of April.



Before this campaign, the Coalition of Concerned Lasallians (CCL) also organized a social media movement for DLSU-D under the hashtag #SuspendOnlineClassesDLSUD on April 6. However, some student governments warned against the participation in this campaign for it might be seen by the school administration as proof that students have access to the internet, meaning they can attend their online classes despite their protests.

As per the latest memorandum from the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Academics and Research (OVCAR) released on April 7, self-paced distance learning mode will continue through the duration of ECQ, while onsite classes observing precautionary measures will resume once it’s lifted or modified.