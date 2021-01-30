JFINEX DLSU-D holds virtual convention for student leaders

by Elaine Mar Belen 66

The Junior Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (JFINEX) DLSU-D held the biggest online gathering of student leaders in the business and finance sectors across the Philippines entitled “Officers’ Guild: Leaders of the New Normal” on January 20, from 2 PM to 5 PM via Zoom and Facebook Live.

“Our mission is to help student leaders cope up in bracing the new normal and provide them insights on how to be a better student leader through adapting to tough times,” stated Jemzen Arkeith Alexa Cruz, JFINEX DLSU-D Chief Executive Officer.

Additionally, the event aimed to accumulate funds for the Lasallian Community Development Center (LCDC) Disaster Relief Fund, while a portion of the donations will benefit the organizations to enhance online events and operations amid the pandemic.

At the opening remarks of the event, JFINEX DLSU-D Adviser Rosario Reyes said that “We (the organization) come to realize that it is during these times that we need leaders – true, dependable, and trustworthy leaders. Leaders who will direct us to overcome these challenges and leaders who will be with us all the way to reach our destination.”

Transformational and adaptive leaders

Along with the attendance of 34 different businesses and finance organizations around the country, the organization also invited Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG) Chairman Atty. Jose Manuel “Chel” Icasiano Diokno, and De La Salle – College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) Financial Ambassador Rynah Fragata Ventura as speakers to discuss transformational and adaptive leaders respectively.

According to Diokno, leading is not only telling others what to do but also by being an example. He emphasized not to have any more traditional leaders, mentioning that transformational leaders are servant leaders and that is the type of leader the Philippines needs.

“To build our nation, we need not just a national consciousness but a national conscience, a national consciousness of history, diversity and community, poverty, inequality, injustice, and endangered environment,” Diokno added.

Meanwhile, Ventura shared her knowledge on adaptive leadership where she believed that a leader is someone who has a vision and turns it into reality. She emphasized that a leader who is adaptable will survive and quoted, “Challenges are what makes life interesting. Overcoming them what makes life meaningful”.

***

By the end of the event, school partnerships received a double-platinum award while individual sponsors were given a plaque of recognition for their support.

The organization also gave away cash prizes to the first three Facebook Live audiences who answered the question: “What are the three traits of youth that Atty. Diokno considers them as our nation’s conscience?” correctly, receiving P3,000, P2,000, and P1,000 based on their rankings.

Furthermore, raffle winners of drawstrings bags and e-books were announced by the organization after three days from the event.

“Officers’ Guild: Leaders of the New Normal” can be viewed through the official Facebook page of JFINEX DLSU-D.