Fundraising concert Abot Kamay kicks off in support for a CLAC student

by Patricia Recaña 373

Bida Bayani hosted an online fundraising concert entitled “Abot Kamay” on September 14, 7 PM via Facebook Live, in support of Arlene Gonzales, an incoming third-year Bachelor of Arts (AB) in Political Science student.

Along with the hashtag #BidaBayaniAbotKamay, the caption of the live also mentioned how Gonzales’ education was “greatly affected due to the pandemic and her family’s financial situation”.

Four days before the fundraising event, Bida Bayani posted Gonzales’ testimony that included her struggles as a student, her experience with poverty, and her message about the current education system.

Gonzales also said in her testimony that the amount of success for the fundraising event was not measured through the money gathered but “the vastness of people it will reach on seeing that poverty is a hindrance on someone’s right to have a quality education”.

A testimony from Maria, herself.

A testimony from Maria, herself.

Let's support her on September 12, 2020 (7pm) as students from Calamba and Dasmariñas… Posted by Bida Bayani on Thursday, September 10, 2020

Additionally, personal friends of Gonzales such as Twitter user @cosmicpatchwork shared the fundraising event on twitter, where they tweeted that any amount will help “pay her remaining balance from last academic year”.

Former College of Liberal Arts and Communication Student Government (CLACSG) Governor Charliemagne Asuncion also posted the fundraising event to support Gonzales, her friend and classmate, so that she may “continue her education journey”.

Donations can be sent through GCASH on the account 09155280270. For bank donations, message Bida Bayani Facebook page for details.

