Food Square extension to operate in March

by Patricia Recaña 3

Construction of the University Food Square (UFS) pavilion is for the accommodation of four new food concessionaires and additional seating capacity for students, as mentioned by Materials Management and Ancillary Services Office (MAMASO) Director Gerardo Sergio.

The product line of the new stalls consists of lechon sisig or shawarma meals, takoyaki, chicken meals, and drinks. Existing stalls within the UFS will also be transferred to the pavilion which will open more space for dining tables.

“The purpose [of the construction] is to … cater more concessionnaire para more variety of foods [can be offered] for the students [and] then to increase the seating capacity of the food square,” Sergio said, as the extension will be adding 12 new tables each with four people capacity.

The Philippine Accrediting Association of Schools, Colleges, and Universities (PAASCU) recommended the addition of the UFS pavilion during its 2014 accreditation visit in the University.

“Napansin nila (PAASCU) during peak hours na tayuan ‘yong mga estyudante [at] naghihintayan sila [ng available spots],” Sergio explained.

In line with this, MAMASO requested for the construction as the office under its supervision, the Materials Reproduction Office and Concessionaires, handles the UFS, while the University bidding committee handled the selection of the contractor in which Sergio chaired.

Delay in opening

As originally published in The HERALDO FILIPINO Broadsheet Issue 34 Volume 2, it was mentioned that the UFS pavilion will be fully operational by the start of the second semester, however, the opening got delayed due to a roofing problem along the eruption of the Taal Volcano,, Sergio clarified.

“Actually, the transition [of the food stalls] is March 1 to March 15, so expect na by March 1, paunti–unti lilipat na [‘yung existing food stalls] do’n and then March 15, ‘yung eight food stalls nandun na siya lahat sa pavilion.”