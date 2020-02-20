DLSU-D student dead, another injured in an accident along Aguinaldo Highway

by Jacinth Banite 290

Three DLSU-D accountancy students were involved in a road accident last Friday, February 14, that resulted to the death of one of the victims, Elsie May De Guzman, hours after she was taken to the Pagamutan ng Dasmariñas. Two others survived the accident, but one of them acquired major physical injuries.

Upon the investigation of the Dasmariñas City Police Traffic Investigation Unit, the driver of a company vehicle, Jeffrey Balidoy, was traversing Emilio Aguinaldo Highway heading Northbound when he accidentally stepped on the accelerator, causing his vehicle to speed up and swerve towards the pedestrian lane, where the students were walking beside the road.

The suspect is arrested for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and physical injury.

Remembering Elsie

The college mourns the loss to which the College of Business Administration and Accountancy Student Government (CBAASG), along with Elsie’s friends, set up a prayer table with posted letters and pictures dedicated to her, located at the CBAA building’s lobby since yesterday.

The entire University is in grief for it had lost not only a hardworking student but a dedicated student leader as well. Elsie was a Deputy of the CBAASG Logistics Unit and a member of the Campus Peer Ministry.