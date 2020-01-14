DLSU-D online enrollment pushes amid calamity; students demand consideration

by Kelsey Telo 18

The DLSU-D Online Enrollment Inquiry Facebook page announced on January 13 that the online enrollment for second semester AY 2019-2020 will push through as scheduled despite cancellations of classes and office work due to the eruption of Taal Volcano.

The online enrollment schedule which has already started on January 11 poses a conflict for students who still have transactions to complete, as well as students who live in the affected areas of the eruption.

Students commented on the inquiry’s page, demanding consideration and seeking answers to the unaddressed issues.

Early today, January 14, an update on opening the Accounting Office despite prior announcement of closed offices has been posted to entertain student portal unblocking and payment, with online enrollment transaction schedule to push through.