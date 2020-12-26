CCJESG draws flak from netizens after “do not generalize” tweet

by Lance Angelo Mejico 305

College of Criminal Justice and Education Student Government (CCJESG) drew flak from DLSU-D students and netizens on Twitter after appealing to stop the stereotyping of criminology students due to the recent case of police brutality in Paniqui, Tarlac on December 20.

Two days ago, on December 23, CCJESG posted a series of tweets in defense of criminology students who are on the receiving end of “hate posts” after the widely contested murder of Sonya and Frank Anthony Gregorio.

Please do not generalize and stereotype. We have the choice whether to do right or wrong. — DLSUD CCJE Student Government (@dlsudccjesg) December 23, 2020

To clarify the said tweet, CCJESG emphasized having choices to do the right or wrong thing and replied that “a crime committed by some is not a crime committed by all”.

Several Twitter users stressed the college student government’s lack of response about the victims of the shooting, upset that CCJESG “promoted the culture of impunity” instead.

Whatever happened, and whatever is happening, isn’t merely a choice but a rampant abuse of impunity amongst those in power and a product of a problematic system that needs to be reformed https://t.co/H8atmFuddM — maryeeeel (@Dianne_Brnrd) December 24, 2020

You have the choice to do right or wrong… So technically, the right thing should only be an option, and not the priority? Man… Students of a catholic school promoting impunity? So many questions in my mind.😭😭😭 https://t.co/waVOnweJzJ — christmas evey | (@swiftellie_) December 23, 2020

Consequently, user @rumples0924 was confused on CCJESG’s reply about generalizing criminology students, asserting that the tweets were made in response to the DLSU-D Pre-Law Society’s (DPLS) statement, which took a stand against police brutality and the culture of impunity within the police force.

According to the netizen, the sudden tweets of the college student government seemed to be an indirect reply to the DPLS statement as CCJESG did not provide any context in their post.

Ha? do not generalize the students of criminology? To give context to your reply this post is about the DLSU-D Pre-Law Society (DPLS) statement against police brutality. It was not even single-out in the statement that it was for crim students; it was even cleared up + — rumplestiltskin (@rumples0924) December 23, 2020

Okay sabi niyo. HAHAHAHHAHAHAHA kausapin niyo nga to ng matino. nag te-tweet kayo ng walang konsteksto para kayong nagparinigan. LMAO https://t.co/IXSgRSBPzR — rumplestiltskin (@rumples0924) December 23, 2020

Prior to the tweets, DPLS already responded to some criminology students and alumni who got offended by their statement’s usage of the term “kriminolohiya” last December 21.

“It is in our jurisdiction to acknowledge that the concerns raised are valid. It was solved earlier yesterday, when our team pointed out the difference of criminology as a course that is taken in an undergraduate program to a discipline which tackles the criminal justice system in our country,” DPLS said in a follow-up statement on December 22.

This is a response to the claims of some criminology students and alumni on the use of word “kriminolohiya” which was… Posted by DLSUD Pre-Law Society on Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Meanwhile, CCJESG also denied the speculated association of their tweets with the DPLS statement, saying that they neither justify nor support any kind of human rights violation.

Don’t jump into conclusions. This is not an attack against the pre law society but a call to end stereotyping. criminology students ate being attacked with hate posts due to the incident. If you need proof, just search criminology students on fb. God bless. — DLSUD CCJE Student Government (@dlsudccjesg) December 24, 2020

Additionally, some students asked the college student government to publicly condemn the recent case of police brutality and extra-judicial killings (EJK) in the country rather than the generalization of criminology students.

Do not generalize naman daw pala eh kung ganon bakit hindi man lang kayo naglabas ng statement tungkol sa pagkundena niyo sa police brutality/EJK? Nasaan yung ganitong energy para don? kapag sa ganong issue pikit mata pero ang bibilis umiyak pag nasaktan egos amp https://t.co/jg6FA7eXSz pic.twitter.com/JjfuNTzLoC — 🎄QUEZO EBOLA 🎄 (@chingoals) December 24, 2020

However, it is kind of sad that a cop murdered unarmed civilians out of rage & your 1st response as a college student government is to clear the name of your program. Yes, it’s true that “a crime committed by some is not a crime committed by all” (CCJESG, 2020),+ — Nia (@niasaramarjaeI_) December 23, 2020

As of press time, the tweet garnered over a hundred quote retweets from students inside and outside the University. While CCJESG has yet to release an official statement about the Gregorio murder case in any of their social media accounts.