Campus press rise in defense as ABS-CBN signs off

by Christian Ralf Dugan 4

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) issued a Cease and Desist Order to ABS-CBN Corporation on Tuesday, May 5. Despite the existing battle of the country against the coronavirus pandemic, the media network was compelled to sign off in compliance to the NTC’s order.

As one of the country’s giant networks turns to black, the campus press ignited each of their torches to #DefendPressFreedom. Various campus publications offered their support with ABS-CBN in fighting freedom of the press, democracy, and human rights. These campus publications that birthed several most-respected journalists of our time now bear the future journalists who will continue the fight for the truth.

The College Editors Guild of the Philippines, the oldest alliance of tertiary publications in Southeast Asia, condemns the vehement attack on the press by the government’s attempt to silence its dissenters. “The Guild and its campus publications unite in defense of genuine press freedom where press must be free to report nothing but the truth without fear, especially from those who hold power.”

College Editors Guild of the Philippines

Heraldo Filipino

Philippine Collegian

The Guidon

DLSU Student Media Council

The Benildean

LAVOXA Group of Publications

The Spectrum

Tinig ng Plaridel

UP Solidaridad

UPLB Perspective

The Gazette

Redwire

These campus publications are deemed as the future of the free press—the continuity of upholding the truth in defense of the Filipino people. As the attacks definitely continue, the press will always survive as it always does. History already taught us one thing: “One must remember that the pen is mightier than the sword only when its holder wields the courage to fight.”