#AyokongMagmahalDLSUD: ‘Annual attempt’ of tuition fee increase criticized

by Kayla Nicole De Quiroz 4

Coalition of Concerned Lasallians (CCL), a newly established unrecognized organization of DLSU-D students, urged students to sign the petition against the proposed tuition and other fees increase (TOFI) for next academic year 2020-2021, stating that despite numerous increase over the past years, little improvement has been observed for student facilities and services.

“We condemn the annual attempt of increase without recognizing the burden of socio-economic factors of each student,” CCL’s statement reads.

“Concerns such as cracked glass boards covered by prayer materials, broken doors, dysfunctional air conditioners for years has not been resolved,” (sic) the CCL furthers. “Simply put, the learning environment is not conducive.”

CCL added that the administration lacks information dissemination efforts to inform the college governments of the increase in contrast with Commission on Higher Education Memorandum Order 3 Series of 2012 article 3 section 6, which states that a notice must be sent to involved stakeholders 15 working days prior the date of consultations.

Moreover, the coalition calls for transparency on financial reports including documents and legal procedures of consultations and other requisites, and review of other fees as the basis of the increase. They encourage DLSU-D students to join the protest action by wearing black on Wednesdays, and express their disapproval by using the hashtag #AyokongMagmahal and #NoToTuitionFeeIncrease.

Lasallians student governments stand #NoToTOFI

In light of ongoing talks for tuition and other fees in other Lasallians schools, the One La Salle for Human Rights and Democracy urges the De La Salle University – Manila (DLSU-M) and De La Salle – College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) community to also wear black every Wednesday, expressing their unity with the fight for TOFI.

With that regard, the Benilde Central Student Government asks members of the Benildean community for a unified stance against the tuition fee increase, asking them to remain vigilant and critical of the increase’s effects.

While, the De La Salle Lipa Student Government expresses their opposition to a proposed five percent tuition fee hike, standing firm on students’ rights for quality education and services.