Additional hours for synchronous classes now optional as per IRR update

by Beverly Mae Gacusana 134

As per the sixth update for Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRRs), an additional 1.5 to three hours per session or six to 7.5 hours in total will be allowed for synchronous classes in the final term of the first semester academic year (AY) 2020-2021.

According to the IRR, additional hours for synchronous learning must be agreed on by both the faculty and their respective students, but if not, “the required 4.5 hours remains”.

Policy Development and Review Office (PDRO) Coordinator Jerome Buhay also explained that the IRR is in response to the survey conducted last October.

Students and faculty responses

Released by the Office of the University Registrar (OUR), the survey for synchronous classes garnered a total of 2,073 respondents, with 1,830 being students, and 243 for faculty. 51 percent of student respondents were first years, as per the IRR.

Following the results of the survey, the interpretation was based on 36 percent (663) of the students and 52 percent (127) of the faculty which agreed to the increase of the nine hours synchronous session per semester.

Out of the 36 percent (663) students who agreed on the additional hours, 404 chose the increase from 12 to 13.5 hours. While among the 52 percent (127) faculty, 60 respondents or 47 percent favoured the 12 to 13.5 hours option.

However, within the students who agreed on the additional synchronous session hours, 33 percent (221) of them preferred the implementation for the final period of the first semester AY 2020-2021 while 58 percent (127) preferred the following semester.

Meanwhile, results from the faculty indicate that 59 percent (75) preferred implementation of the additional synchronous hours in the second semester of AY 2020-2021, while 24 percent (31) would rather have the additional hours in the final period of the current semester.

On the other hand, 17 percent (21) chose the implementation to be set on the next AY.