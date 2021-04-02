A quick look through Cavite’s updated ECQ guidelines

by Patricia Recaña 36

With the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in Cavite due to the continuous rise of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the country, Governor Jonvic Remulla Jr. posted the guidelines to follow, along with updates, on March 28 and 29 respectively.

Effective starting March 29, Remulla mentioned, “the effectivity [of the quarantine protocol] shall be decided on a week to week basis.”

Further announcements regarding government offices such as Social Security System (SSS), and Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) will be posted later, as per Remulla.

In terms of the vaccines, the local government units (LGUs) of Cavite have begun its procurement process. “Kindly wait for the announcement regarding the registration and application protocol,” the post added.