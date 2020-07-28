64 activists released after illegal detention in Carmona

by Sophia Ruth Romasanta 4

After being held for more than five hours at a covered court beside the police station in Barangay Maduya, Carmona, Cavite, 64 Cavite activists, including four senior citizens and 11 minors, were officially released by the police without charges, yesterday July 27.

According to a report from UPLB Perspective, five jeepneys of Southern Tagalog activists who were on their way from Dasmariñas City to Los Baños to attend the #SONAgKAISA mobilization were stopped by authorities with no explicit reason at around 2PM.

Anakbayan Southern Tagalog Spokesperson Kobi Tolentino tweeted that PNP halted them because they had “no travel authority to pass”, which is supposedly a general community quarantine (GCQ) violation. PNP also reportedly forcefully confiscated the licenses of the drivers without any clear violations, ticketing the jeepneys despite private use.

Another activist from Student Christian Movement of the Philippines (SCMP) reported that PNP threatened their jeepney drivers, “Pinapili sila kung anong gusto ikaso sa kanila kung kolorum o out of lane,” which were claimed false.

The group asked for financial help through social media as they were held without food and water, one of them even tweeting “wala pa hong kain ang mga tao dito”.

#FreeCavite64 trended on Twitter alongside other hashtags calling for the release of illegally arrested activists such as #FreePiston5 and #ReleaseTugegarao4, who were also freed on the same day.

❗ALERT: LAYA NA CAVITE 64!❗ Dahil sa lakas ng suporta at laban ng masang Kabitenyo, tuluyan nang pinalaya ang Cavite 64. pic.twitter.com/B8TG1MrwhO — Anakbayan Kalayaan (@AnakbayanKL) July 27, 2020

“Cavite 64” marched on with a lightning rally in front of the Carmona police station as of 6 PM after release.

In support, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan issued a statement. “Ito ay malinaw na panunupil at pandarahas na naglalayong pigilan na maiulat ng mamamayan ng Cavite ang tunay nilang kalagayan subalit hindi nila mapipigilan ang pagsiwalat ng katotohanan.”