179 families affected by Dasmariñas City fire incident

by Maria Victoria Busine 6

Around 5 PM yesterday, July 3, a fire broke out in Barangay Sampaloc IV, Zone 5, Bautista, City of Dasmariñas, Cavite.

In a Facebook post, City Councilor Kiko Barzaga confirmed that 179 families from Cityhomes Subdivision, Bahay Pangarap Subdivision, Zone 2, Zone 8 and Zone 11 were affected by the fire. Said families currently stay in the evacuation center of their barangay.

Sunog sa Barangay Sampaloc IV, Zone 5, autista. Ang mga nasunugan ay nasa mga… Posted by Kiko Barzaga on Friday, July 3, 2020

A Facebook post by April Rose Movido called for donations to help the affected families, “Kahit ano po i-donate niyo, malaking tulong na po ‘yun para sa kanila.”

Sa mga gusto pong tumulong sa mga nasunugan sa Zone 5- Samawata Brgy. Sampaloc IV, Dasmariñas City Cavite nasa covered… Posted by April Rose D. Movido on Friday, July 3, 2020

Cavite Connect also asked for donations on their Facebook page, saying that they accept in-cash donations through their G-Cash and Paymaya.

As of press time, reports on what caused the fire is yet to be known.